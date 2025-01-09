Cameron Heyward News: Cleared to suit up Saturday

Heyward (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's road wild-card game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Heyward missed back-to-back practices to begin the week, but he's fully recovered from his illness and is ready to rock for Saturday's road AFC wild-card clash. The veteran defensive lineman racked up 8.0 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances and will work to provide pressure against Baltimore's standout signal-caller Lamar Jackson.