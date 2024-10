Heyward finished Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts with six tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Heyward got to backup quarterback Joe Flacco twice Sunday, as the former split sacks with Beanie Bishop and Larry Ogunjobi in the third and fourth quarter, respectively. Heyward is now up to 2.0 sacks on the year, which ties his total across 11 regular-season games in 2023.