Cameron Johnston News: Signs with Pittsburgh
Johnston agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Steelers.
Johnston finished the 2025 season with the Giants' practice squad after being waived from the Bills due to a foot injury he sustained in late September. Now healthy, Johnston looks to contribute to the Steelers' special teams unit on a one-year deal.
