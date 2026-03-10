Cameron Johnston headshot

Cameron Johnston News: Signs with Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Johnston agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Steelers.

Johnston finished the 2025 season with the Giants' practice squad after being waived from the Bills due to a foot injury he sustained in late September. Now healthy, Johnston looks to contribute to the Steelers' special teams unit on a one-year deal.

Cameron Johnston
Pittsburgh Steelers
