Cameron Jordan News: Tallies 4.0 sacks in 2024

Jordan made one solo tackle during Sunday's regular-season finale, a 27-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

Jordan suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Saints, recording 34 tackles (18 solo), including 4.0 sacks. He also logged four passes defensed and one interception. The 35-year-old veteran is heading into the final year of his deal with New Orleans, but his $12.5 million base salary for 2025 makes him a potential post-June 1 cut candidate.