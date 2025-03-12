Cameron Jordan News: Will stay with Saints

Jordan and the Saints agreed to a re-structured contract Wednesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Jordan is now set to officially return to New Orleans for the 2025 campaign after having spent the entirety of his 14-year career there. He should once again serve as one of the team's top defensive ends and will look to bounce back from last season where he recorded a mere 4.0 sacks despite playing all 17 games.