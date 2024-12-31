Cameron Latu News: Back with Browns' practice squad

Cleveland signed Latu to the practice squad Tuesday.

After being waived by the 49ers after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, Latu caught on with the Browns on the practice squad. He was let go by Cleveland on Dec. 18, but he's back on the practice squad and could be elevated for the Browns' regular-season finale against the Ravens on Saturday if David Njoku (knee) is unable to play.