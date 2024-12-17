Cameron Latu News: Let go by Cleveland

The Browns cut Latu from the practice squad Tuesday, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

The 2023 third-round pick joined the Browns' practice squad in late August after being waived by the 49ers at the conclusion of training camp. Latu was not elevated to Cleveland's active roster, and now that he's been let go, the 24-year-old will look to catch on with a team in need of tight end depth.