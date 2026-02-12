Cameron Latu headshot

Cameron Latu News: No offensive production in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Latu didn't record an offensive statistic despite logging 104 offensive snaps across 15 regular-season games in 2025.

Latu primarily served as a blocker while operating as Philadelphia's No. 4 tight end, receiving no targets this year. Despite the limited offensive involvement, the Alabama product remained a valuable contributor on special teams, playing 256 snaps and recording 11 total tackles during the regular season. Under contract through the 2026 season, Latu is expected to compete for a larger offensive role this offseason.

Cameron Latu
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Latu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Latu See More
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
NFL
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
Author Image
Jim Coventry
37 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
37 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Achane Doubtful, Hampton Out
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Achane Doubtful, Hampton Out
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
41 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
45 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
59 days ago