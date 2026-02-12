Cameron Latu News: No offensive production in 2025

Latu didn't record an offensive statistic despite logging 104 offensive snaps across 15 regular-season games in 2025.

Latu primarily served as a blocker while operating as Philadelphia's No. 4 tight end, receiving no targets this year. Despite the limited offensive involvement, the Alabama product remained a valuable contributor on special teams, playing 256 snaps and recording 11 total tackles during the regular season. Under contract through the 2026 season, Latu is expected to compete for a larger offensive role this offseason.