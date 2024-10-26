Fantasy Football
Cameron McGrone News: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 26, 2024

The Colts activated McGrone (elbow) from IR on Saturday and removed his injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.

McGrone will be available to suit up on the road versus Houston on Sunday. The veteran linebacker missed the start of the 2024 regular season due to a dislocated elbow suffered during training camp, which required surgery. Now ready to retake the field, McGrone is expected to handle a depth role on defense for Indianapolis.

