Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cameron Mitchell headshot

Cameron Mitchell Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Mitchell (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Ravens.

Mitchell popped up on the injury report Thursday with a knee injury, which forced him to be a limited participant at the team's final practice of the week. The cornerback's status for Week 18 is now up in the air and if he can't go, Rodney McLeod would stand to see an increase in workload in Mitchell's absence.

Cameron Mitchell
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now