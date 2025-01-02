Cameron Mitchell Injury: Questionable for Week 18
Mitchell (knee) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Ravens.
Mitchell popped up on the injury report Thursday with a knee injury, which forced him to be a limited participant at the team's final practice of the week. The cornerback's status for Week 18 is now up in the air and if he can't go, Rodney McLeod would stand to see an increase in workload in Mitchell's absence.
