Cameron Mitchell News: Back to Indy

Mitchell re-signed with the Colts on Thursday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

The cornerback played on 225 defensive snaps across eight games with the Colts last year, recording 18 tackles (14 solo) and four pass breakups. Mitchell also spent time on Indy's practice squad and on the Browns in 2025. The 2023 fifth-round pick has played on more than 200 defensive snaps in all three of his NFL seasons.