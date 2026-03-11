Cameron Mitchell News: Entering free agency

Mitchell (calf) will be an unrestricted free agent after he was not tendered by the Texans on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction report.

Mitchell suited up for the Browns for the team's first two games of the 2025 regular season before being let go in late September. He caught on with the Colts in November and appeared in 10 regular-season games for Indianapolis, finishing with 18 tackles (14 solo) and four pass defenses. Mitchell served in a rotational role in the Colts secondary before he suffered a calf injury against the Texans in Week 18. The 2023 fifth-rounder should garner interest from teams looking to add depth in the secondary.