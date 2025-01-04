Cameron Mitchell News: Set to play against Ravens
Mitchell (knee) is active for Saturday's Week 18 battle against Baltimore.
Mitchell dealt with a knee issue at the end of the practice week and was deemed questionable heading into the weekend. However, the injury won't prevent him from suiting up Saturday. Mitchell has held an increased role since Week 15 due to Greg Newsome (hamstring) landing on IR, and Mitchell should log another start in the slot in Cleveland's season finale.
