Cameron Mitchell News: Suits up for all 17 games in 2024

Mitchell tallied 24 tackles (16 solo) and two passes defensed across 17 regular-season appearances with the Browns in 2024.

Mitchell began the year in a rotational role on defense, but he was thrust into a more notable gig down the stretch due to the placement of Greg Newsome (hamstring) on IR in Week 15. The 2023 fifth-round pick will spend the offseason working to progress in his development, though he figures to return to a reserve role for the 2025 campaign.