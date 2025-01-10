Fantasy Football
Cameron Mitchell headshot

Cameron Mitchell News: Suits up for all 17 games in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Mitchell tallied 24 tackles (16 solo) and two passes defensed across 17 regular-season appearances with the Browns in 2024.

Mitchell began the year in a rotational role on defense, but he was thrust into a more notable gig down the stretch due to the placement of Greg Newsome (hamstring) on IR in Week 15. The 2023 fifth-round pick will spend the offseason working to progress in his development, though he figures to return to a reserve role for the 2025 campaign.

Cameron Mitchell
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
