Cameron Ross News: Agrees to deal with Broncos

Ross signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Ross led UConn with 60 receptions for 723 yards as a true freshman, but that was way back in 2019. COVID wiped out his 2020 season, and injuries held him back in 2021 and 2022. Ross subsequently made a stop at James Madison before landing with Virginia in 2025 for his final college season. He finished with 53 receptions for 543 yards (third on the team) and two touchdowns. Ross also returned 22 punts for 171 yards (7.8 YPR) and eight kicks for 266 yards (33.3 YPR) and a touchdown. It's a crowded receiver room, so Ross will need to make a name for himself as a returner.