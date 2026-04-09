Cameron Sample News: Joining 49ers defense

Sample has agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sample, who the Bengals took in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, recorded 17 tackles and two sacks in 14 regular-season games (including two starts) for Cincinnati in 2025. With San Francisco, the Tulane product will bolster his new team's defensive line depth, though Sample will remain off the IDP radar unless he sees an uptick in playing time in his new locale.