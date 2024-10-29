Cameron Sutton News: Reinstated from suspension

Sutton was reinstated from his eight-game suspension Tuesday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Sutton was served with an eight-game suspension due to a March incident in which he was charged with one misdemeanour count of domestic battery. The Steelers were granted a roster exemption for Sutton through Nov. 4, so the 2017 third-round pick is unlikely to be added to the 53-man roster until after that date. Sutton will give Pittsburgh additional depth in the secondary behind Joey Porter, Donte Jackson and Beanie Bishop.