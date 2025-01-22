Cameron Sutton News: Starts two games in 2024

Sutton made 15 tackles (seven solo) and three passes defensed across nine regular-season appearances (two starts) with the Steelers in 2024.

Sutton opened the 2024 campaign serving an eight-game suspension, relating to an incident last March in which he was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. Once eligible to retake the field, Sutton mostly contributed in a depth role for Pittsburgh, though down the stretch he took over a key role at slot cornerback. The 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.