Cameron Thomas News: Claimed by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

The Browns claimed Thomas off waivers Wednesday.

Thomas was acquired by the Chiefs from the Cardinals in late August, but after appearing in just four regular-season games, he was waived by Kansas City on Tuesday. Thomas' addition, along with James Houston, gives the Browns depth at defensive end behind starters Myles Garrett and Isaiah McGuire. Thomas' last full season took place in 2023 with Arizona, when he played in 15 regular-season games and posted 22 tackles (13 solo), one pass defense and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

