Cameron Thomas News: Gets one-year deal with Atlanta
Thomas agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the Falcons on Monday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas served as a rotational defensive lineman for the Browns in 2025 while also contributing on special teams, finishing with 28 tackles (seven solo), including 2.5 sacks, across 17 regular-season games. He'll follow head coach Kevin Stefanski to Atlanta, where Thomas will provide depth on the defensive line behind Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus (hamstring) and Zach Harrison (knee).
