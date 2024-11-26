Cameron Thomas News: Let go by Kansas City
The Chiefs waived Thomas on Tuesday.
Thomas was traded by the Cardinals to the Chiefs in late August in exchange for a seventh-round pick. He only appeared in four regular-season games -- mostly on special teams -- and has not recorded a stat. Thomas' removal from the Chiefs' 53-man roster indicates that Charles Omenihu (knee) is likely to be activated off the PUP list ahead of Friday's game against the Raiders.
Cameron Thomas
Free Agent
