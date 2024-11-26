Fantasy Football
Cameron Thomas News: Let go by Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

The Chiefs waived Thomas on Tuesday.

Thomas was traded by the Cardinals to the Chiefs in late August in exchange for a seventh-round pick. He only appeared in four regular-season games -- mostly on special teams -- and has not recorded a stat. Thomas' removal from the Chiefs' 53-man roster indicates that Charles Omenihu (knee) is likely to be activated off the PUP list ahead of Friday's game against the Raiders.

