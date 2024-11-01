Cameron Young Injury: Ruled out for Week 9

Young (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reprorts.

Young will be forced to miss another contest in Week 9 as he continues to nurse a knee issue. He will now shift his focus to being ready for Seattle's next contest in Week 11 against the 49ers on Nov. 17. In the meantime, Byron Murphy and Roy Robertson-Harris will operate in larger roles on the defensive line versus Los Angeles on Sunday.