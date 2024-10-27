Cameron Young Injury: Won't play Week 8

Young (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Young missed the first five games of the regular season while on the Seahawks' reserve/PUP list due to an undisclosed injury. He returned for Week 6 against the 49ers but logged just three snaps (two on defense, one on special teams), but he was held out of Week 7 against the Falcons due to a knee injury. Young will be sidelined for a second-straight week, which makes Byron Murphy and Roy Robertson-Harris Seattle's the two backup options on the defensive line behind starters Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins and Leonard Williams.