Cameron Young Injury: Won't play Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Young (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Young missed the first five games of the regular season while on the Seahawks' reserve/PUP list due to an undisclosed injury. He returned for Week 6 against the 49ers but logged just three snaps (two on defense, one on special teams), but he was held out of Week 7 against the Falcons due to a knee injury. Young will be sidelined for a second-straight week, which makes Byron Murphy and Roy Robertson-Harris Seattle's the two backup options on the defensive line behind starters Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins and Leonard Williams.

Cameron Young
Seattle Seahawks
