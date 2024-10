Young (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Young had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday and logged two limited sessions after missing the Seahawks' first four contests with a knee injury. The second-year pro appears to be nearly past his knee issue, but Johnathan Hankins is expected to continue serving as Seattle's lone defensive tackle until Young can take the field again.