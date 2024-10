Young (knee) was activated from the reserve/PUP list Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Young should suit up and make his season debut against the 49ers on Thursday. The 24-year-old was designated to return Oct. 2 and finally had a chance to practice with the team after being placed on the PUP list as training camp opened. The Mississippi State product should see rotational work on the Seahawks' defensive line.