Camron Peterson News: Cut loose by Saints
The Saints waived Peterson (undisclosed) on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Peterson went undrafted in 2024 and logged action in one preseason game for New Orleans last August, accruing one tackle before being placed on injured reserve on cut-down day. Because he was cut this week without an injury designation, he's free to sign with another organization at any point.
Camron Peterson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now