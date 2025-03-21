Fantasy Football
Camron Peterson

Camron Peterson News: Cut loose by Saints

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

The Saints waived Peterson (undisclosed) on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Peterson went undrafted in 2024 and logged action in one preseason game for New Orleans last August, accruing one tackle before being placed on injured reserve on cut-down day. Because he was cut this week without an injury designation, he's free to sign with another organization at any point.

Camron Peterson
 Free Agent
