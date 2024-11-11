Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Camryn Bynum headshot

Camryn Bynum News: Picks off Jones in Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Bynum recorded three total tackles (one solo) and one interception in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Jaguars.

Bynum had a crucial interception in the Vikings' Week 10 win, picking off Mac Jones in the fourth quarter as the Jaguars appeared to be mounting a game-winning drive. The fourth-year pro has now started all nine of the Vikings' games this season, recording 51 total tackles and eight passes defended, including three interceptions. He's expected to continue making plays as the Vikings travel to Tennessee in Week 12.

Camryn Bynum
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now