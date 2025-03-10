Camryn Bynum News: Set to ink with Indy

The Colts are in line to sign Bynum to a four-year, $60 million contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Bynum started all 17 games for Minnesota in each of the last three seasons, wrapping 2024 with 96 tackles (54 solo), 10 pass breakups, including three interceptions, plus two fumble recoveries. He's primed to handle a similar starting role with Indianapolis, joining Nick Cross to form what looks like a formidable tandem at safety.