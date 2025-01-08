Carl Granderson News: Ends 2024 with 5.5 sacks

In 17 games in 2024, Granderson recorded 61 tackles (36 solo) including 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four pass breakups.

2024 was Granderson's third straight season playing at least 16 games, and it was his third straight season tallying at least 5.5 sacks. Among his teammates, only 2023 first-rounder Bryan Bresee had more (7.5). Granderson projects to remain a key piece on the edge for New Orleans in 2025.