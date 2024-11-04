Fantasy Football
Carl Lawson headshot

Carl Lawson News: Two sacks against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Lawson recorded 2.0 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

With Micah Parsons (ankle) and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) still unavailable, Lawson led the Cowboys' pass rush and was the only player to bring down Kirk Cousins on the afternoon. The veteran edge rusher has 2.5 sacks in four games since both Parsons and Lawrence went down, giving Lawson some deep-league IDP appeal in Week 10 against the Eagles if the duo remain sidelined.

