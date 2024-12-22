Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Washington headshot

Carlos Washington News: Inactive for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Falcons signed Washington off the practice squad to the active roster Dec. 11 due to rookie running back Jase McClellan (knee) being placed on injured reserve. However, Washington will not play in Sunday's game as the Falcons roll with a three-man backfield of Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams. McClellan's next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Carlos Washington
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now