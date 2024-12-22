Carlos Washington News: Inactive for Week 16

Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Falcons signed Washington off the practice squad to the active roster Dec. 11 due to rookie running back Jase McClellan (knee) being placed on injured reserve. However, Washington will not play in Sunday's game as the Falcons roll with a three-man backfield of Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams. McClellan's next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 29.