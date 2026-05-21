Carlos Washington News: Inks deal with Dolphins
Washington signed with the Dolphins on Thursday.
Washington played exactly one game in each of the last two seasons with the Falcons, and he stuck to special teams in both affairs. The Southeastern Louisiana product is likely vying for the No. 4 running back role behind De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon.
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