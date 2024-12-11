Carlos Washington News: Joins active roster

The Falcons signed Washington to their active roster Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Washington's signing to the active roster likely comes in response to the Falcons' placing rookie running back Jase McClellan (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Expect Washington to serve as a depth piece in Atlanta's backfield for the remainder of the season, playing behind Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams.