Carlos Washington News: Let go by Atlanta
The Falcons waived Washington on Monday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Washington spent 2025 on the Falcons' practice squad, being elevated for the season opener against the Buccaneers before returning to the practice squad for the rest of the season. The running back's few NFL snaps were spent on special teams. Washington will likely end up back on the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.
Carlos Washington
Free Agent
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