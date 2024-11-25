Carlton Davis Injury: DNP on Monday's estimation
Davis (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Davis played 43 defensive snaps and recorded one total tackle before exiting the Lions' Week 12 win over the Colts due to a knee injury. The first-year Lion likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation either Tuesday or Wednesday in order to suit up for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears.
