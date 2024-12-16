Fantasy Football
Carlton Davis

Carlton Davis Injury: Expects to miss six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Davis is expected to be out for six weeks after sustaining a fractured jaw during Sunday's game versus the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Davis will undergo surgery to address the injury, but if the reported six-week timeline holds up, it would put him in line to return as soon as the NFC Championship game. In the meantime, veteran Kindle Vildor projects to step into a starting role on the boundary.

Carlton Davis
Detroit Lions

