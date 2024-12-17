Carlton Davis Injury: Goes on injured reserve

Detroit placed Davis (jaw) on injured reserve Tuesday.

As expected, Davis will go on injured reserve after fracturing his jaw during Sunday's 48-42 loss to Buffalo. The 2018 second-round pick is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks once he undergoes surgery to address the injury, which opens the door for him to return for the NFC Championship Game if the Lions make it that far in the playoffs. With Davis and Khalil Dorsey (ankle) on IR, Kindle Vildor is expected to step into the second starting outside corner role opposite Terrion Arnold.