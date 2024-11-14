Carlton Davis Injury: Nursing hand injury

Davis (hand) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Although Davis wasn't listed on Wednesday's estimated injury report, it's possible that he may have injured his hand during the Lions' Week 10 win over the Texans. His practice participation Friday will give a better indication for his status against the Jaguars on Sunday. If Davis were unable to suit up, Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor would be candidates to see increased snaps at corner with the Lions' first-team defense.