Carlton Davis Injury: Opens week with limited work
Davis (knee) was a limited participant in Monday's practice.
Davis was sidelined for the Lions' Week 13 win over the Bears after sustaining a knee injury the week prior. Monday's limited practice session suggests that the first-year Lion has a chance to return for the Week 14 divisional matchup against the Packers. However, his participation Tuesday and Wednesday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can suit for Thursday night's contest.
