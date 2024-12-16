Carlton Davis Injury: Out six weeks with broken jaw

Davis is expected to be miss at least six weeks after sustaining a fractured jaw during Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Davis will undergo surgery to address the injury, but if the reported six-week timeline holds up, the cornerback could be ready to return for the NFC Championship Game, if the Lions advance that far in the postseason. With Khalil Dorsey (ankle) also sustaining a season-ending injury Sunday, the Lions are likely to turn to Kindle Vildor to fill a starting role at cornerback beginning with their Week 16 game at Chicago.