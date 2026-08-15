Carlton Davis Injury: Practices in full Saturday

Davis (hamstring) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Davis said he is still getting over the issue but feels good. The cornerback's return to practice means he may be able to suit up for a few snaps in next Saturday's preseason showdown against the Eagles. If the team wants to take Davis' return slowly, Kindle Vildor and Marcellas Dial may see more snaps at cornerback throughout the preseason.