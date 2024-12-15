Fantasy Football
Carlton Davis headshot

Carlton Davis Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Davis (head/jaw) is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Bills, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Davis is dealing with a head injury and on top of that, he also picked up a jaw injury in the first half versus Buffalo. In the cornerback's absence, Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor stand to see an increase in workload in Detroit's secondary.

Carlton Davis
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
