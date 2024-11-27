Carlton Davis Injury: Sidelined in Week 13

Davis (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Bears, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Davis was estimated as a non-participant throughout Detroit's week of practice after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 12 win over the Colts, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Expect Kindle Vildor to start opposite Terrion Arnold as part of Detroit's top outside cornerback duo in Davis' stead.