Carlton Davis News: Career-high tackles in 2025

Davis made 69 tackles (39 solo) while suiting up for all 18 regular-season games with the Patriots in 2025. He also had 10 passes defensed.

Davis also logged 20 tackles (14 solo) and two passes defensed, including two passes defensed, across four postseason appearances. The standout 2025 free-agent signee has two more years remaining on his contract with New England, and though the team will have a potential 'out' after the 2026 campaign, Davis remains locked in as a starting cornerback for the Patriots next season.