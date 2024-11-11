Fantasy Football
Carlton Davis headshot

Carlton Davis News: Two interceptions in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Davis recorded four solo tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in Sunday's 26-23 win over Houston.

Davis came into Week 10 without an interception on the year, but that changed quickly. He picked off C.J. Stroud on the first play of the second half before securing another interception later in the third quarter. The performance marked the first time in the cornerback's seven-year NFL career that he was able to snag multiple interceptions in one game. Davis has now produced 47 total tackles (37 solo), two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries over nine games in 2024.

Carlton Davis
Detroit Lions
