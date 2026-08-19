Carnell Tate Injury: Held out of practice due to general stiffness
Coach Robert Saleh said Tate's absence from Wednesday's practice was due to stiffness and not the hard hit he took at Monday's session, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Since being blanked on three targets in his preseason debut last Thursday at San Francisco, Tate hasn't got much on-field work this week, and his status for Sunday's preseason game against the Seahawks now may be up in the air.
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