Carnell Tate headshot

Carnell Tate Injury: Held out of practice due to general stiffness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Coach Robert Saleh said Tate's absence from Wednesday's practice was due to stiffness and not the hard hit he took at Monday's session, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Since being blanked on three targets in his preseason debut last Thursday at San Francisco, Tate hasn't got much on-field work this week, and his status for Sunday's preseason game against the Seahawks now may be up in the air.

Carnell Tate
Tennessee Titans
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