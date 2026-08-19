Carnell Tate headshot

Carnell Tate Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 8:49am

Tate (undisclosed) is absent from Wednesday's practice after taking a hard hit Monday and leaving early, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Coach Robert Saleh downplayed the incident afterward, telling reports that Tate likely avoided a concussion but will require further evaluation. An absence Wednesday confirms the rookie is dealing with some kind of injury, but there haven't been any details yet about the part of his body that's affected.

Carnell Tate
Tennessee Titans
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