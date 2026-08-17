Carnell Tate Injury: Will be evaluated after hard hit
Coach Robert Saleh said Tate (undisclosed) will be evaluated after taking a hard hit at Monday's practice, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.
After hooking up with QB Cam Ward on a fourth-and-8 during drills Monday, Tate was slow to get up following the aforementioned hit but was able to walk to the sideline under his own power with a member of the training staff at his side, Arthur reports. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site, Saleh noted he feels "good about where he's at," and doesn't think there's concern "about concussions or anything," but upcoming evaluation will determine if Tate, the fourth overall pick in the 2026 Draft, requires any sort of stint off the practice field.
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