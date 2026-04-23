Carnell Tate News: Added by Tennessee

The Titans selected Tate in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, fourth overall.

Tate (6-foot-2, 192 pounds) is the first wide receiver off the board and the new hopeful WR1 for Cam Ward. Perhaps Tate was not quite as dominant as teammate Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State, but Smith is fully expected to be the best wideout in the NFL at some point in his career, so there's no shame if Tate isn't quite on that level. Tate produced 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns on just 65 targets last year and won't turn 22 until January. Although Tate's 4.53-second 40-yard dash wasn't exciting, all it really means it that Tate won't be running go routes all day in the NFL. His speed is plenty functional enough to draw targets rapidly through the intermediate, and if can land enough punches on those routes the big plays will occur in due time. Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson are likely locked in as the target leaders for the Titans in 2026, with the likes of Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor fighting for the scraps otherwise.