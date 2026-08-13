Carnell Tate headshot

Carnell Tate News: Blanked on three targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 12:25pm

Tate didn't come up with any of his three targets in the Titans' 19-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Thursday.

The rookie fourth overall pick was on the field for the Titans' opening possession and saw his first target in the end zone on second down. Tate's two other opportunities came during Tennessee's third drive, but he ultimately finished his night without making any impact on the stat sheet while working with starting quarterback Cam Ward during his time in the game. Despite the quiet debut, Tate naturally remains ticketed for a major role in his 2026 rookie campaign and will look to build some momentum during Tennessee's second preseason game against the Seahawks at home on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Carnell Tate
Tennessee Titans
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